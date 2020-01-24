Delek Us Holding Has Returned 17.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK) on November 14th, 2019 at $36.65. In approximately 2 months, Delek Us Holding has returned 17.26% as of today's recent price of $30.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Delek Us Holding share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.51 and a high of $44.08 and are now at $30.32. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 1.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the petroleum refining, logistics, and convenience store retailing. Delek US Holdings gathers and transports crude oil, as well as markets, distributes, and stores refined production in the Southeast United States and West Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Delek Us Holding.

Log in and add Delek Us Holding (DK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.