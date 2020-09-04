Delek Us Holding Up 23.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK) on March 20th, 2020 at $14.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Delek Us Holding has returned 23.39% as of today's recent price of $18.12.

Delek Us Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.08 and a 52-week low of $7.79 and are now trading 133% above that low price at $18.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the petroleum refining, logistics, and convenience store retailing. Delek US Holdings gathers and transports crude oil, as well as markets, distributes, and stores refined production in the Southeast United States and West Texas.

