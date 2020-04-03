Del Frisco'S Res Shares Up 16.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DFRG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Del Frisco'S Res (:DFRG) on May 22nd, 2019 at $6.82. In approximately 10 months, Del Frisco'S Res has returned 16.86% as of today's recent price of $7.97.

Del Frisco'S Res share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.00 and a 52-week low of $4.61 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $7.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates steakhouse restaurant chains in multiple states. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops, and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Del Frisco'S Res shares.

Log in and add Del Frisco'S Res (DFRG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.