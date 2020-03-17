DCP Midstream LP Has Returned 76.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DCP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for DCP Midstream LP (:DCP) on January 22nd, 2020 at $23.56. In approximately 2 months, DCP Midstream LP has returned 76.78% as of today's recent price of $5.47.

Over the past year, DCP Midstream LP has traded in a range of $5.11 to $34.15 and is now at $5.47, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of DCP Midstream LP.

