DCP Midstream LP Has Returned 14.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DCP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for DCP Midstream LP (:DCP) on December 10th, 2019 at $22.80. In approximately 4 weeks, DCP Midstream LP has returned 14.50% as of today's recent price of $26.10.

In the past 52 weeks, DCP Midstream LP share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.40 and a high of $34.28 and are now at $24.95, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of DCP Midstream LP shares.

