Davita Inc Up 40.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DVA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) on October 18th, 2019 at $57.79. In approximately 4 months, Davita Inc has returned 40.23% as of today's recent price of $81.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Davita Inc have traded between a low of $43.40 and a high of $90.15 and are now at $81.04, which is 87% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

DaVita Inc. provides a variety of health care services. The Company provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. DaVita serves patients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Davita Inc shares.

Log in and add Davita Inc (DVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.