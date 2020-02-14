Darden Restauran Shares Up 8.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) on January 6th, 2020 at $112.39. In approximately 1 month, Darden Restauran has returned 8.79% as of today's recent price of $122.27.

Over the past year, Darden Restauran has traded in a range of $106.75 to $128.41 and is now at $122.13, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants. The Company operates a variety of seafood and Italian restaurants under a multitude of brand names. Darden Restaurants owns restaurants through North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Darden Restauran shares.

