Darden Restauran Down 69.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) on February 25th, 2020 at $115.05. In approximately 3 weeks, Darden Restauran has returned 69.63% as of today's recent price of $34.94.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and a 52-week low of $26.15 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $34.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants. The Company operates a variety of seafood and Italian restaurants under a multitude of brand names. Darden Restaurants owns restaurants through North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Darden Restauran.

Log in and add Darden Restauran (DRI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.