Danaher Corp Shares Up 14.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (DHR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) on November 18th, 2019 at $141.59. In approximately 3 months, Danaher Corp has returned 14.17% as of today's recent price of $161.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Danaher Corp have traded between a low of $104.50 and a high of $169.19 and are now at $160.57, which is 54% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products, and services in the sectors of test and measurement, environmental, life sciences, dental, and industrial technologies.

