Dana Inc Down 32.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (DAN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) on February 26th, 2020 at $15.03. In approximately 2 weeks, Dana Inc has returned 32.05% as of today's recent price of $10.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dana Inc have traded between a low of $9.95 and a high of $20.96 and are now at $10.21, which is 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Dana Inc. engineers, manufactures, and distributes components and systems for worldwide automotive, heavy truck, off-highway, engine, and industrial markets. The Company also provides leasing services in selected markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dana Inc.

Log in and add Dana Inc (DAN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.