Dana Inc Up 16.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (DAN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) on October 21st, 2019 at $15.84. In approximately 2 months, Dana Inc has returned 16.22% as of today's recent price of $18.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Dana Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.57 and a high of $20.96 and are now at $18.41, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Dana Inc. engineers, manufactures, and distributes components and systems for worldwide automotive, heavy truck, off-highway, engine, and industrial markets. The Company also provides leasing services in selected markets.

