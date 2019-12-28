Daktronics Inc Shares Down 12.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (DAKT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) on October 8th, 2019 at $6.90. In approximately 3 months, Daktronics Inc has returned 12.40% as of today's recent price of $6.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Daktronics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.85 and a high of $11.12 and are now at $6.04, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Daktronics, Inc. supplies electronic scoreboards, computer programmable display systems, and large video displays for sport, business, and government applications. The Company designs, manufactures, installs, and services integrated systems that display real-time data, graphics, animation, and video.

