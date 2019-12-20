Daily Journal Has Returned 30.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DJCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) on September 10th, 2019 at $219.21. In approximately 3 months, Daily Journal has returned 30.02% as of today's recent price of $285.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Daily Journal share prices have been bracketed by a low of $192.83 and a high of $289.40 and are now at $285.00, 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona. The Company also produces several specialized information services. In addition. Daily Journal serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.

