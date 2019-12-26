Cytomx Therapeut Up 29.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CTMX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cytomx Therapeut (NASDAQ:CTMX) on December 11th, 2019 at $6.72. In approximately 2 weeks, Cytomx Therapeut has returned 29.56% as of today's recent price of $8.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cytomx Therapeut have traded between a low of $5.10 and a high of $19.75 and are now at $8.70, which is 71% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing probody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. CytomX Therapeutics serves pharmaceutical industries throughout the United States.

