Cytokinetics Inc Shares (CYTK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) on December 13th, 2019 at $10.25. In approximately 3 months, Cytokinetics Inc has returned 38.93% as of today's recent price of $14.24.

Cytokinetics Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.96 and a 52-week low of $5.75 and are now trading 148% above that low price at $14.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. Cytokinetics serves customers in the State of California.

