SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) on March 25th, 2020 at $69.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Chevron Corp has returned 14.05% as of today's recent price of $79.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Chevron Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.60 and a high of $127.00 and are now at $79.71, 54% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The Company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels, as well as is involved in chemical and mining operations, power generation, and energy services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chevron Corp.

Log in and add Chevron Corp (CVX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.