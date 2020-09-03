Cutera Inc Shares Down 31.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CUTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) on January 21st, 2020 at $32.60. In approximately 2 months, Cutera Inc has returned 31.68% as of today's recent price of $22.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Cutera Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.83 and a high of $39.15 and are now at $22.27, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Cutera, Inc. develops and manufactures aesthetic laser systems. The Company markets products for removal of unwanted hair and treatment of vascular lesions. Cutera markets the systems to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other practitioners worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cutera Inc.

