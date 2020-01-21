Cutera Inc Shares Up 95.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CUTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) on March 1st, 2019 at $17.38. In approximately 11 months, Cutera Inc has returned 95.11% as of today's recent price of $33.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Cutera Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.10 and a high of $39.15 and are now at $33.91, 159% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Cutera, Inc. develops and manufactures aesthetic laser systems. The Company markets products for removal of unwanted hair and treatment of vascular lesions. Cutera markets the systems to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other practitioners worldwide.

