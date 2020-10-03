Customers Bancor Has Returned 23.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CUBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Customers Bancor (NYSE:CUBI) on January 29th, 2020 at $22.01. In approximately 1 month, Customers Bancor has returned 22.97% as of today's recent price of $16.95.

Customers Bancor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.72 and the current low of $15.78 and are currently at $16.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers checking and saving accounts, personal and commercial loans, and retirement planning services. Customers Bancorp serves customers throughout the State of Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Customers Bancor.

Log in and add Customers Bancor (CUBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.