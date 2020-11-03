Curtiss-Wright Down 22.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) on February 24th, 2020 at $140.67. In approximately 2 weeks, Curtiss-Wright has returned 22.80% as of today's recent price of $108.60.

Over the past year, Curtiss-Wright has traded in a range of $105.87 to $149.90 and is now at $108.60, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and systems. The Company's systems provides engineered services to the aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding, oil, petrochemical, agricultural equipment, power generation, metal working, and fire and rescue industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Curtiss-Wright.

Log in and add Curtiss-Wright (CW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.