Cummins Inc Up 25.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) on March 25th, 2020 at $126.98. In approximately 1 month, Cummins Inc has returned 25.82% as of today's recent price of $159.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Cummins Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.03 and a high of $186.62 and are now at $159.76, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines. The Company also manufactures electric power generation systems and engine-related component products, including filtration and exhaust aftertreatment, fuel systems, controls, and air handling systems.

