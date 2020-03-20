Cubic Corp Has Returned 35.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CUB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) on November 21st, 2019 at $59.83. In approximately 4 months, Cubic Corp has returned 35.38% as of today's recent price of $38.67.

Cubic Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.20 and a 52-week low of $35.61 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $38.67 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 3.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cubic Corporation, through its defense group, provides instrumented air and ground combat training systems, battle command training, and simulation support for military forces. The Company also produces avionics, data links, and communications products. Cubic's transportation group provides intermodal ticketing systems for public transit projects worldwide.

