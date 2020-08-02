Cts Corp Shares Up -0.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) on December 24th, 2019 at $29.49. In approximately 2 month, Cts Corp has returned 0.53% as of today's recent price of $29.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cts Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $34.29 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

CTS Corporation designs and manufactures electronic components and sensors to original equipment manufacturers in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial, and computer markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cts Corp shares.

Log in and add Cts Corp (CTS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.