SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cytomx Therapeut (NASDAQ:CTMX) on January 13th, 2020 at $7.62. In approximately 3 weeks, Cytomx Therapeut has returned 2.62% as of today's recent price of $7.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Cytomx Therapeut share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $19.75 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing probody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. CytomX Therapeutics serves pharmaceutical industries throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cytomx Therapeut.

Log in and add Cytomx Therapeut (CTMX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.