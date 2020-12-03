Csg Systems Intl Has Returned 28.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CSGS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Csg Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) on December 18th, 2019 at $52.14. In approximately 3 months, Csg Systems Intl has returned 28.22% as of today's recent price of $37.42.

Csg Systems Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.69 and the current low of $37.20 and are currently at $37.42 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides customer care and billing solutions for cable television providers, direct broadcast satellite providers, on-line services markets, and telephony providers. The Company offers a suite of processing and related services, as well as software and professional services which automate customer care and billing functions.

