Cryolife Inc Shares Down 41.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CRY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) on February 14th, 2020 at $28.09. In approximately 2 months, Cryolife Inc has returned 41.82% as of today's recent price of $16.34.

Over the past year, Cryolife Inc has traded in a range of $12.63 to $33.00 and is now at $16.34, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% lower and 4.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.

