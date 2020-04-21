Cryolife Inc Shares (CRY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) on April 6th, 2020 at $18.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Cryolife Inc has returned 10.96% as of today's recent price of $20.04.

Cryolife Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.00 and a 52-week low of $12.63 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $20.35 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cryolife Inc.

Log in and add Cryolife Inc (CRY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.