Crown Castle Int Has Returned 10.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CCI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) on November 18th, 2019 at $136.02. In approximately 3 months, Crown Castle Int has returned 10.42% as of today's recent price of $150.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Crown Castle Int have traded between a low of $115.96 and a high of $151.97 and are now at $150.20, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Crown Castle International Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and leases towers and other infrastructure for wireless communications. Crown Castle manages and offers wireless communication coverage and infrastructure sites in the United States and Australia.

