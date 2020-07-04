CrossAmerica Partners LP Shares Down 44.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CAPL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) on February 27th, 2020 at $17.18. In approximately 1 month, CrossAmerica Partners LP has returned 44.00% as of today's recent price of $9.62.

CrossAmerica Partners LP share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.79 and a 52-week low of $6.81 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $9.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP.

