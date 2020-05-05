CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) on April 9th, 2020 at $11.13. In approximately 4 weeks, CrossAmerica Partners LP has returned 36.18% as of today's recent price of $15.15.

In the past 52 weeks, CrossAmerica Partners LP share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.81 and a high of $19.79 and are now at $15.15, 122% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP.

