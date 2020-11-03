Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Shares Down 30.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) on February 4th, 2020 at $7.99. In approximately 1 month, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has returned 30.54% as of today's recent price of $5.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.32 and a high of $13.21 and are now at $5.55, 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 1.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Log in and add Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.