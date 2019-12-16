Cross Country He Up 38.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CCRN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cross Country He (NASDAQ:CCRN) on May 7th, 2019 at $8.33. In approximately 7 months, Cross Country He has returned 38.06% as of today's recent price of $11.50.

Cross Country He share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.99 and a 52-week low of $6.75 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $11.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing services in the United States. The Company provides travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem nurse staffing, and clinical research trials staffing. Cross Country's other staffing services include the placement of allied healthcare professionals, such as radiology technicians and rehabilitation therapists.

