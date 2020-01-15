Crocs Inc Has Returned 93.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CROX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) on July 15th, 2019 at $22.31. In approximately 6 months, Crocs Inc has returned 93.32% as of today's recent price of $43.13.

In the past 52 weeks, Crocs Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.52 and a high of $43.79 and are now at $43.13, 146% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% higher and 1.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

Crocs, Inc. designs and manufactures shoes. The Company produces soft, lightweight, non-marking, slip and odor-resistant shoes made of closed-cell resin material. Crocs manufactures men's, women's, and children's shoes and markets to retail chains.

