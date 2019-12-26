Crocs Inc Has Returned 78.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CROX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) on July 15th, 2019 at $22.31. In approximately 5 months, Crocs Inc has returned 78.84% as of today's recent price of $39.90.

Over the past year, Crocs Inc has traded in a range of $17.52 to $40.85 and is now at $39.90, 128% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Crocs, Inc. designs and manufactures shoes. The Company produces soft, lightweight, non-marking, slip and odor-resistant shoes made of closed-cell resin material. Crocs manufactures men's, women's, and children's shoes and markets to retail chains.

