Crocs Inc Up 28.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CROX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) on March 25th, 2020 at $17.37. In approximately 1 month, Crocs Inc has returned 28.15% as of today's recent price of $22.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Crocs Inc have traded between a low of $8.40 and a high of $43.79 and are now at $22.26, which is 165% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Crocs, Inc. designs and manufactures shoes. The Company produces soft, lightweight, non-marking, slip and odor-resistant shoes made of closed-cell resin material. Crocs manufactures men's, women's, and children's shoes and markets to retail chains.

