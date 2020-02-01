Cray Inc Shares Up 50.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CRAY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) on February 5th, 2019 at $23.21. In approximately 11 months, Cray Inc has returned 50.84% as of today's recent price of $35.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Cray Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.20 and a high of $36.19 and are now at $35.01, 82% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cray, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services high performance computing systems commonly known as supercomputers. The Company's products provides sustained performance on critical applications, scalability to handle larger problems, and the reliability to run jobs to completion.

