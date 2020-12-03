Cray Inc Up 50.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CRAY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) on February 5th, 2019 at $23.21. In approximately 13 months, Cray Inc has returned 50.84% as of today's recent price of $35.01.

Over the past year, Cray Inc has traded in a range of $24.22 to $36.19 and is now at $35.01, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cray, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services high performance computing systems commonly known as supercomputers. The Company's products provides sustained performance on critical applications, scalability to handle larger problems, and the reliability to run jobs to completion.

