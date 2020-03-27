Cra Internationa Down 39.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CRAI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cra Internationa (NASDAQ:CRAI) on February 20th, 2020 at $51.79. In approximately 1 month, Cra Internationa has returned 39.93% as of today's recent price of $31.11.

Over the past year, Cra Internationa has traded in a range of $21.96 to $58.19 and is now at $31.11, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 4.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

CRA International, Inc. operates as an economic and business consulting firm that serves a broad range of clients. The Company provides legal, regulatory, and business consulting to clients such as law firms, corporations, government agencies, utilities, and national and international trade associations.

