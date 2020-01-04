Covenant Trans-A Shares Down 30.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CVTI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covenant Trans-A (NASDAQ:CVTI) on February 27th, 2020 at $12.53. In approximately 1 month, Covenant Trans-A has returned 30.78% as of today's recent price of $8.67.

Over the past year, Covenant Trans-A has traded in a range of $8.59 to $20.98 and is now at $8.67, 1% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 2.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier. The Company offers temperature-controlled transportation service for shippers primarily in the frozen food and consumer products industries. Covenant Transportation Group serves customers in the United States.

