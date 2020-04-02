Covenant Trans-A Shares Down 23.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CVTI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covenant Trans-A (NASDAQ:CVTI) on October 1st, 2019 at $16.08. In approximately 4 months, Covenant Trans-A has returned 23.48% as of today's recent price of $12.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Covenant Trans-A have traded between the current low of $11.97 and a high of $24.99 and are now at $12.30. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier. The Company offers temperature-controlled transportation service for shippers primarily in the frozen food and consumer products industries. Covenant Transportation Group serves customers in the United States.

