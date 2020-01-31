Covanta Holding Has Returned 6.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CVA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) on July 26th, 2019 at $16.34. In approximately 6 months, Covanta Holding has returned 6.21% as of today's recent price of $15.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Covanta Holding have traded between a low of $13.88 and a high of $18.38 and are now at $15.32, which is 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Covanta Holding Corporation conducts operations in waste disposal, energy services, and specialty insurance. The Company also owns and operates waste-to-energy and power generation projects. Covanta's waste-to-energy facilities convert municipal solid waste into renewable energy for communities primarily in the United States.

