Covanta Holding Down 54.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CVA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) on July 26th, 2019 at $16.33. In approximately 9 months, Covanta Holding has returned 54.09% as of today's recent price of $7.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Covanta Holding have traded between a low of $7.00 and a high of $18.38 and are now at $7.58, which is 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

Covanta Holding Corporation conducts operations in waste disposal, energy services, and specialty insurance. The Company also owns and operates waste-to-energy and power generation projects. Covanta's waste-to-energy facilities convert municipal solid waste into renewable energy for communities primarily in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Covanta Holding.

Log in and add Covanta Holding (CVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.