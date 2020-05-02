Cousins Prop Shares (CUZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ) on February 5th, 2019 at $2.24. In approximately 12 months, Cousins Prop has returned 1,760.85% as of today's recent price of $41.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Cousins Prop share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.20 and a high of $41.95 and are now at $41.59, 1,790% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.9% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cousins Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company derives its revenues from the acquisition, financing, development, management and leasing of commercial properties. These retail and office properties are concentrated in the Southern United States.

