Cousins Prop (CUZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ) on March 12th, 2020 at $28.34. In approximately 2 months, Cousins Prop has returned 0.09% as of today's recent price of $28.36.

Over the past year, Cousins Prop has traded in a range of $2.22 to $42.99 and is now at $28.36, 1,177% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Cousins Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company derives its revenues from the acquisition, financing, development, management and leasing of commercial properties. These retail and office properties are concentrated in the Southern United States.

