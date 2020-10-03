Coupa Software I Has Returned 20.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COUP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) on February 24th, 2020 at $156.59. In approximately 2 weeks, Coupa Software I has returned 20.65% as of today's recent price of $124.25.

Over the past year, Coupa Software I has traded in a range of $86.17 to $178.00 and is now at $124.25, 44% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Coupa Software Incorporated designs and develops software solutions. The Company offers procurement and expense management software to engineering, government, education, health care, retail, and staffing industries. Coupa Software serves customers around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Coupa Software I.

Log in and add Coupa Software I (COUP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.