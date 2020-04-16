SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) on March 24th, 2020 at $5.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Coty Inc-Cl A has returned 1.14% as of today's recent price of $5.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $3.02 and a high of $14.03 and are now at $5.79, which is 92% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Coty Inc. manufactures and distributes beauty products. The Company offers fragrances, color cosmetics, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Coty supplies its products to department stores, specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and duty free shops in airports worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Coty Inc-Cl A.

Log in and add Coty Inc-Cl A (COTY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.