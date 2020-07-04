Corvel Corp Down 38.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CRVL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) on February 5th, 2020 at $87.38. In approximately 2 months, Corvel Corp has returned 38.26% as of today's recent price of $53.95.

Corvel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.45 and a 52-week low of $48.76 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $57.81 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

CorVel Corporation provides managed care services in the workers' compensation, accident and health, and auto insurance markets across the United States. The Company offers services to employers, government entities, insurance companies, and third party administrators. CorVel also provides a network of preferred providers, as well as case management and bill review.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Corvel Corp.

Log in and add Corvel Corp (CRVL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.