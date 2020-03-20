Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Has Returned 41.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (AMEX:CLM) on May 31st, 2019 at $11.30. In approximately 10 months, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has returned 41.59% as of today's recent price of $6.60.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.48 and a 52-week low of $5.52 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $6.60 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

