Cornerstone Onde Shares Down 53.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CSOD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cornerstone Onde (NASDAQ:CSOD) on January 27th, 2020 at $59.15. In approximately 2 months, Cornerstone Onde has returned 53.39% as of today's recent price of $27.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cornerstone Onde have traded between a low of $22.22 and a high of $64.25 and are now at $27.54, which is 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. develops and markets on demand employee development computer software. The Company's software includes learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, and succession management. Cornerstone markets to multi-national corporations, large domestic enterprises, midmarket companies, state and local public sector organizations, and colleges.

