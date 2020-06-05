Corenergy Infras Shares (CORR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corenergy Infras (NYSE:CORR) on April 15th, 2020 at $13.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Corenergy Infras has returned 12.55% as of today's recent price of $11.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corenergy Infras have traded between a low of $9.25 and a high of $49.75 and are now at $11.92, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. These assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines, and gathering systems.

